Council advise people to stay indoors and avoid travelling

On the storm front, the eye of storm Ophelia has recently passed over the Dingle peninsula. However, this is not to be taken for granted as strong winds are set to return once the eye has passed later today.

Wind speeds are currently averaging 55 kmph in north to mid Kerry and down in south Kerry winds are averaging 70 kmph. Bear in mind gusts can exceed these speeds.

Kerry County Council is advising people to stay indoors and avoid travelling as conditions deteriorate over the coming hours.

Media and Communications/Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea, has this advice for people.

The country’s public transport system has also been severely hampered by the storm.

Irish Rail is suspending all its trains from 2 o’clock until further notice.

Bus Eireann has suspended its buses until 2 this afternoon and says it’ll review the situation then.

Kerry Airport is closed.