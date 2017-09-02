Council activate emergency plan for Dingle and Iveragh peninsulas as Kerry braces for severe rainfall

An emergency plan has been activated by Kerry County Council for the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas as an orange weather warning is issued by Met Éireann.

The warning was upgraded from yellow to orange earlier today is in place from now until 3am tomorrow morning.

Rain will be heavy and persistent; totals of 30-40mm are expected with potential for accumulations of around 50mm in coastal and upland areas.

Communications Manager with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says the council have activated their emergency plans for the county’s two peninsulas:

The rain will be accompanied by strong and gusty southerly winds.

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for eight other counties including Limerick and Clare.

Kerry County Council has assessed the situation and the heaviest of the rainfall is predicted over high ground on the Iveragh and Dingle peninsula and may result in localised heavy accumulations.

Kerry County Council has implemented it’s severe weather plan in these areas.

As a precautionary measure the Creamary Car park in Kenmare has been closed to the public and an emergency number has been put in place.

The emergency number is 066- 7183866 but they ask property owners to contact the Council on this number for flooding emergencies only.

The Council also wish to advise motorists to exercise caution on the roads this evening and tomorrow.