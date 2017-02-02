Cost of Killarney possibly hosting Rugby World Cup not yet known

The cost of Killarney possibly hosting part of the Rugby World Cup is not yet known.

Kerry is part of a bid for Ireland to hold the Rugby World Cup in 2023, incorporating Killarney and Fitzgerald Stadium.

The bid manager Olly Hodges will speak at an open business meeting, organised by the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce in the Malton Hotel, Killarney next Tuesday at 6.30pm.

He’ll detail the current status of the bid and what inclusion as a venue could mean for Killarney, including the enormous publicity and marketing opportunities.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Paul O’Neill says it’s not yet known how much money Killarney will have to put in, but it’s expected most of the cost will be borne by the government.