Cost estimate of €206,000 for Kenmare footpath

The current cost estimate to provide 440 metres of footpath – including public lighting and a pedestrian crossing in an estate in Kenmare – is €206,000.

Kerry County Council outlined the figure in relation to a query from Cllr Johnny Healy Rae regarding a tender for 20 houses at Árd Bhearna, Kenmare, which doesn’t include a footpath.

Cllr Healy Rae has asked that funding be sought for the addition of a footpath in the tender as a matter of urgency.

The Council outlined a submission was made to the Department of Housing for the funding of the footpath, as part of the tender for the Árd Bhéarna scheme, but was not approved as part of the cost.

Separately, the Council has engaged further with Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the feasibility of providing the footpath, as the N71 Molls Gap / Killarney Road, Kenmare has been identified for pavement improvement works.

The section of the route from Árd Bhearna estate towards the town centre has also been identified by TII for further examination under its Network Safety Ranking process and the Council has been requested to submit a feasibility report.

The case, the Council said, will be made in the feasibility report that there is a need for a full traffic calming scheme which would include the provision of the footpath linkage to the Árd Bhéarna estate.

