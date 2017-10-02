Cost of childcare one of the biggest obstacles for female entrepreneurs

It’s claimed the cost of childcare is one of the biggest obstacles for female entrepreneurs.

A survey, which was conducted by the Local Enterprise Offices in both Cork and Kerry, found childcare costs are a major issue for women starting their own business.

The survey also found the issue of maternity leave was a particular problem for self-employed women, according to the Irish Independent.

Additionally, over 50% of those surveyed believe setting up a business as a woman is more challenging than it is for men.