Cornelius O’Connor, Droum, Headford, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Sunday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart Barraduff.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.

