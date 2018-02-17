Cornelius (Nelia) O’ Mahony, Clounties, Shanagolden, & late of Asdee

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden tomorrow Sunday evening from 6:30pm with removal at 8:30pm to Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

