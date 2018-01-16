Cornelius (Nealie) O’Connor, Shannacloon, Beaufort, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 17th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort, Killarney.

