Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 17th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort, Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Cornelius (Nealie) O’Connor, Shannacloon, Beaufort, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 17th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary's Church,...
Kerry Selector Looking For Patience From Supporters During Allianz Football League
Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy is looking for patience from supporters during the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom begin their season, and title defence, on Sunday...
Munster Colleges Win For Mean Scoil Castlegregory
Munster Colleges U18 and a half D Football Semi-Final Mean Scoil Castlegregory 2-7 Beara Community School 1-5
Baile na nGall: TP Ó Conchúir agus Rita Begley
Tuairisc speisialta déanta ag Katie-Jane Cronin do Caint Chiarraí i nBaile na nGall i gCorca Dhuibhne. Labhraíonn Katie-Jane le TP Ó Conchúir agus le...
Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments OFF
Due to the weather warnings that are in place tonight’s Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments that were to be held in Mounthawk Park have...
Latest Sports
Kerry Selector Looking For Patience From Supporters During Allianz Football League
Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy is looking for patience from supporters during the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom begin their season, and title defence, on Sunday...
Munster Colleges Win For Mean Scoil Castlegregory
Munster Colleges U18 and a half D Football Semi-Final Mean Scoil Castlegregory 2-7 Beara Community School 1-5
Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments OFF
Due to the weather warnings that are in place tonight’s Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments that were to be held in Mounthawk Park have...