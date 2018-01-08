Cornelius ‘Connie’ Hourihan, Belvidere, New Jersey & Cappagh, Bonane, Kenmare.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 9th) from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St Fiachna’s Church, Bonane. Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.
Latest News
Two Kerry Sides Looking Forward To Home Ties In Round 4 Of Munster Junior...
Two Kerry sides are looking forward to home ties in Round 4 of the Munster Junior Cup later this month. Killarney Celtic will host Ballingarry...
Garvey’s Supervalu – Time For Change
Here at Garveys Super Valu we would like to help you to take care of a grocery bill this January. Many of you already know...
22 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. There were consistently high numbers waiting at the hospital last week; it peaked...
Kerry student Ian O’Connell begins rehabilitation following accident
Kerry student Ian O' Connell has begun rehabilitation following an accident in Killarney National Park last August. The 16-year-old student from Pinewood Estate, Killarney...
Three Kerry projects selected for European Innovation Partnerships Initiative funding
Three Kerry innovation projects have been selected for funding. It is part of an 11-million-euro announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed under the European Innovation...
Latest Sports
Kerry Manager Pleased At Second Half Performance In Munster Hurling League
Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor says his side produced a very encouraging second half performance against Limerick in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2: Annascaul v Moyvane at 8 Killarney v Listowel at 9.15 Suit Select Men’s League Div 1&2: Killarney v Castleisland at 8.30 Agri Auto...