Cornelius ‘Connie’ Hourihan, Belvidere, New Jersey & Cappagh, Bonane, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 9th) from 6pm.  Removal at 8pm to St Fiachna’s Church, Bonane.  Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR