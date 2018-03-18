Cornelius Connie Brosnan, Close, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Creative Ireland Kerry calls for applications for community projects and initiatives
Creative Ireland Kerry is calling for applications for community projects and initiatives. They'll take applications from communities, creative practitioners and organisations. The community must benefit from...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Mid Kerry Football Round 4 of the Senior League at 2 Cromane entertain Beaufort Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Final John Mitchels home to Austin...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster Youth Cup Semi Final 2-00 Dungarvan Utd v St Brendans Park , Venue Kilrush Park Dungarvan. Denny Premier B 1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Classic...
Victory For Kerry Relegates Kildare
Kerry have their third win of the season in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom beat Kildare 19 points to 14 in...
Ireland Squad Selection For Kerry Soccer Player
Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan has been included in the Republic Of Ireland U19 squad for their UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers. The Brighton player and...
Latest Sports
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Mid Kerry Football Round 4 of the Senior League at 2 Cromane entertain Beaufort Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Final John Mitchels home to Austin...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster Youth Cup Semi Final 2-00 Dungarvan Utd v St Brendans Park , Venue Kilrush Park Dungarvan. Denny Premier B 1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Classic...
Victory For Kerry Relegates Kildare
Kerry have their third win of the season in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom beat Kildare 19 points to 14 in...