Cornelius Connie Brosnan, Close, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home