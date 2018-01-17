It’s Corn Ui Mhuiri Quarter Finals Day

It’s quarter finals day in the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

Four Kerry Colleges are involved, St Brendans, Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne, Intermediate School Killorglin, and, Tralee C.B.S.

There’s an all Kerry meeting between Dingle and Killorglin in John Mitchels,

Tralee will meet St Flannans in Rathkeale, while St. Brendan’s take on De La Salle Macroom in Naomh Aban.

All games thrown in at 1.30.

Meanwhile in U18 and a half ”E”Football, Killorglin Community College meet Meanscoil San Nioclas Rinn in Pairc UI Caoimh at 12 noon.

While Iver Sceine Kenmare take on Kanturk in U18 and a half ”B” Football with a 12.30 start in Rathmore.