The Corn Ui Mhuiri Final, due to take place tomorrow between Tralee CBS and P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne, is off.
Munster GAA Post Primary Schools has tweeted that “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Corn Ui Mhuiri Football Final – P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne v Tralee CBS scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. Details of the rescheduled final will be confirmed early next week.”
Corn Ui Mhuiri Final Postponed
