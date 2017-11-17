Cormac O’Donoghue To Coach Scotts Lakers Killarney

Cormac O’Donoghue is the new coach of the Scotts Lakers Killarney Men’s National League team.

He replaces Vojkan Bencic, who has taken on a new director of coaching role within the club.

O’Donoghue will be in charge for the game against Ulster Elks in Killarney Sports Centre tomorrow night.

Serbian native Vojkan Bencic will oversee all coaching at juvenile level within the St. Paul’s club. With a huge base of over 400 juvenile club members and several underage teams, he will work closely with the various club coaches and teams to implement a new club coaching structure geared towards player development and progression. St. Paul’s are confident that his expertise will now help enhance the overall standards of the club coaches and players in the future.

Cormac O’Donoghue is the new head coach for the remainder of the season. A former Irish senior International and St. Paul’s Superleague player, he was previously coach of the Lakers Superleague team from 2005-07. He also has vast coaching experience at National League and Superleague level with Glanmire, Castleisland and Blue Demons where he was the recipient of a Basketball Ireland Senior Men’s Coach of the Year award after guiding the Cork side to the Division One League title and the Cup Final. O’Donoghue has taken on his new role with immediate effect and will be in charge for the home game against Ulster Elks in Killarney Sports Centre on this Saturday night at 7.30.

Meanwhile, one of the St Paul’s Basketball Club original founding members Paul Sheehan is the new Chairman of the juvenile section of the club . He succeeds Padraig Weldon, who had stayed on in the position in a caretaker role since the recent AGM and he will now continue to serve the club as an active member at committee level on the juvenile and senior board.