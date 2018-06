Cork’s Tomas Clancy says they have to focus on themselves for the Munster Senior Football Final.

The Rebels will this Saturday attempt to dethrone Provincial champions Kerry when the sides clash in the decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Clancy begins by speaking about their semi-final victory over Tipperary http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clancycork.mp3





He was speaking with RedFM.