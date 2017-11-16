Cork Youth Orchestra Annual Christmas Concert in aid of the Killarney Branch of the Friends of the Children of Chernobyl





Cork Youth Orchestra Annual Christmas Concert in aid of the Killarney Branch of the Friends of the Children of Chernobyl on Sunday 19 Nov. at 7pm in Killarney Race Course, Ross Rd., Killarney  Soloists   :Mary Hegarty, Joe Corbett.   Tickets €10, Students, OAPs €5

