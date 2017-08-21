Cork Rose leads betting ahead of first televised selection night

The Cork Rose Aishling O’Connor is currently leading the betting ahead of the first televised selection tonight at 7/4.

She is followed by the Down Rose Orlagh McNally at 10/3 and Amanda Donohoe of San Francisco at 5/1.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Cllr. John Sheahan hosted a civic reception earlier today for the 2017 Rose of Tralee Centres in Aras an Chontae, Rathass.

The first 16 Roses will appear with Daithi O Se on the televised selection this evening.

They are:

Yorkshire, Armagh, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Offaly, Cork, San Francisco, South Carolina, London, Fermanagh, Kentucky, Chicago, Limerick, Toronto, Louth, Donegal, Darwin and Westmeath.

The current favourite with the bookies 27 year old Aishling O’Connor from Aghada in Cork is ready to take her bow…