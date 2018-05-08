Cork Minors name their side for Semi-Final clash with Kerry

Cork have named their side for tonight’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final against Kerry.
The defending champions Kerry welcome Cork to Tralee in the last four of the Provincial Championship.
For the victor it’s a Munster Final in June; for the loser it’s the end of the season.
The Cork minor footballers have named their side for the clash, the rebels will be lead out by Diarmaid Phelan from Aghada who will captain the side from half-back.
Tonight’s game in Austin Stack Park, Tralee will throw in at 7 o’clock.
1 – Diarmuid Doody – Buttevent
2 – Dylan Connolly – Glanworth
3 – David Buckley – Newcestown
4 – Cian O’Donovan – Glanmire
5 – Francis Cronin – Cullen
6 – Diarmaid Phelan (Captain) – Aghada
7 – Eoin Nation – Nemo Rangers
8 – Niall Hartnett – Douglas
9 – Joseph Harte – Douglas
10 – Hugh Murphy – Eire Óg
11 – Dara O’Sullivan – St Finbarrs
12 – Evan Cooke – Ballincollig
13 – Sean McDonnell – Mallow
14 – Aodhán O’Luasa – Naomh Aban
15 – Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers
Subs:
16 – Max White ( Sub goalkeeper ) – Douglas
17 – Daniel Harte – Douglas
18 – Neil Lordan – Ballinora
19 – Joseph O’Shea – Urhan
20 – Richard Lombard – Ballyhooley
21 – Gavin Carey – Buttevent
22 – Seanie O Sullivan – Adrigole
23 – Jack Kelleher – Canovee
24 – Michael O’Neill – Buttevent