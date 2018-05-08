Cork Minors name their side for Semi-Final clash with Kerry

Cork have named their side for tonight’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final against Kerry.

The defending champions Kerry welcome Cork to Tralee in the last four of the Provincial Championship.

For the victor it’s a Munster Final in June; for the loser it’s the end of the season.

The Cork minor footballers have named their side for the clash, the rebels will be lead out by Diarmaid Phelan from Aghada who will captain the side from half-back.

Tonight’s game in Austin Stack Park, Tralee will throw in at 7 o’clock.

1 – Diarmuid Doody – Buttevent

2 – Dylan Connolly – Glanworth

3 – David Buckley – Newcestown

4 – Cian O’Donovan – Glanmire

5 – Francis Cronin – Cullen

6 – Diarmaid Phelan (Captain) – Aghada

7 – Eoin Nation – Nemo Rangers

8 – Niall Hartnett – Douglas

9 – Joseph Harte – Douglas

10 – Hugh Murphy – Eire Óg

11 – Dara O’Sullivan – St Finbarrs

12 – Evan Cooke – Ballincollig

13 – Sean McDonnell – Mallow

14 – Aodhán O’Luasa – Naomh Aban

15 – Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers

Subs:

16 – Max White ( Sub goalkeeper ) – Douglas

17 – Daniel Harte – Douglas

18 – Neil Lordan – Ballinora

19 – Joseph O’Shea – Urhan

20 – Richard Lombard – Ballyhooley

21 – Gavin Carey – Buttevent

22 – Seanie O Sullivan – Adrigole

23 – Jack Kelleher – Canovee

24 – Michael O’Neill – Buttevent