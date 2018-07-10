Cork gardaí seek help in finding missing 16-year-old last seen in Tralee

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen in Kerry.

The most recent sighting of Jordan O’Driscoll was at 11 o’clock Saturday morning in Tralee.





He’s described as 5ft 3 in height, of slim build, with brown hair and has a piercing in his left ear.

When last seen, he was wearing a white shirt with black stripes, blue jeans, and brown Timberland boots.

Gardaí in Togher in Cork are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them on 021 494 7120, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.