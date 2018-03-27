Corcha Dhuibhne Manager Expecting Tough Task In Hogan Cup Semi-Final

PS Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects a tough task in the Hogan Cup semi-final.
The Corn Ui Mhuiri champions tomorrow take on St Ronan’s, Lurgan in the last four of the competition, at 2 o’clock in Abbotstown in Dublin.
It was put to Fitzmaurice that their opposition have came through some tight matches to get to this point
Also tomorrow, PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare contest the All-Ireland Senior B Football semi-final.
The last four of the Paddy Drummond Cup has them up against Holy Trinity College Cookstown
That’s also on in Abbotstown, throwing in at 2.30.