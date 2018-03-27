Corcha Dhuibhne Manager Expecting Tough Task In Hogan Cup Semi-Final

PS Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects a tough task in the Hogan Cup semi-final.

The Corn Ui Mhuiri champions tomorrow take on St Ronan’s, Lurgan in the last four of the competition, at 2 o’clock in Abbotstown in Dublin.

It was put to Fitzmaurice that their opposition have came through some tight matches to get to this point http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pscd.mp3

Also tomorrow, PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare contest the All-Ireland Senior B Football semi-final.

The last four of the Paddy Drummond Cup has them up against Holy Trinity College Cookstown

That’s also on in Abbotstown, throwing in at 2.30.