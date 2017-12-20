Mark Doe is with us for the last time this year to answers your questions and gives us tips on what to make for Christmas lunch and tips and tricks to make it easier for us.
Kerry TD says the NTPF isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations
A Kerry TD says the National Treatment Purchase Fund isn't working efficiently in relation to cataract operations. Deputy John Brassil says the operations are...
Additional €1 million in grant aid for Kerry Airport described as a vote of...
€1 million additional grant aid funding for Kerry Airport represents a solid commitment to the county in terms of tourism, business and infrastructural access...
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows that the...
The 12 pubs of Christmas
Eunan McKinney, head of Advocacy with Alcohol Action Ireland, spoke to Deirdre about the chaos it brings with it and is it really a...
Cooking with Mark
Mark Doe is with us for the last time this year to answers your questions and gives us tips on what to make for...
Music Therapy
Siobhan Walsh from Listowel spoke to us about how singing helped her get back on her feet after suffering from Breast Cancer. She was...