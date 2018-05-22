Convicted murderer has appeal for gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court

A convicted murderer has had his appeal for a gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court.

Former IRA volunteer Angelo Fusco of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn was appealing a decision by Tralee Garda Superintendent Jim O’Connor to deny him a licence for a shotgun.

In March of 2016, Angelo Fusco made an application to Tralee Garda Station for a firearms licence for a Baikal shotgun.





During the course of his inquiries, Superintendent Jim O’Connor found that Mr Fusco had a number of previous convictions from this jurisdiction and outside.

In 1981 in Belfast Crown Court, Mr Fusco was convicted of murder, attempted murder, possession a of firearm and being a member of a proscribed organisation.

He was sentenced to six consecutive 99-year sentences; however, he only served ten years in prison, due in part to a pardon received as a result of the Good Friday and St Andrews Agreements.

61-year-old Mr Fusco has lived in Kerry on a full-time basis since 1991 and hoped to be granted a gun licence in order to gain full membership of Kilflynn Gun Club.

He assured Judge David Waters there was nothing sinister in his application for the licence.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris was a character witness in court today, and he said Mr Fusco is “a very loyal, honourable and honest person” and a “big part of the community.”

Judge Waters subsequently dismissed the appeal, citing the applicant’s previous membership of an illegal organisation, and his conviction for serious offences both inside and outside the jurisdiction.