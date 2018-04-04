It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006.

Mr Hegarty, originally from Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork, had been released early having been jailed for ten years for raping two students in Cork in 1998.

In 2008, he raped a nurse in Cork and was jailed for 13 years.

He was released early in recent weeks and is understood to be living on the streets of Dublin.

A listener, who was in Mr Hegarty’s class in IT Tralee, contacted Radio Kerry and said she and other students should have known about his record.

However, Academic Administration and Student Affairs Manager at IT Tralee, Gillian O’Sullivan says the college is not entitled to know about personal information or convictions unless the student is on a course that requires Garda vetting: