Controversial Rose contestant says past year ‘was best and worst’ of her life

Last year’s Sydney Rose of Tralee contestant Brianna Parkins has said ‘being Sydney Rose was the best and worst year’ of her life.

Ms Parkins sparked controversy at last year’s selection in the Dome calling for a rferendum on abortion during her live televised time on stage with host Dáithí Ó Sé.

In an article in today’s Irish Times Ms Parkins writes ‘I am a journalist, not a full time Rose’ and that ‘footage of my Rose reign is forever a quick Google away’.

This year’s Sydney Rose contestant is Aisling Walsh from Ballylongford – the Kerry woman is currently odds on bookie’s favourite.