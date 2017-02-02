Contrasting Fortunes For Both Manchester Clubs Last Night

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s not a happy man.

It isn’t just because his side were held to a goalless draw by Hull in the Premier League.

They’re now four points off the Champions League spots.

Mourinho claims he’s being persecuted, so can’t comment on refereeing decisions…………

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s praised the impact of Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus

He scored his first goal for the club in a 4-nil Premier League win at West Ham.

Fellow forward Sergio Aguero didn’t start last night.

But Guardiola’s got no doubt the pair will form a strong partnership…………

Stoke striker Peter Crouch is now part of the Premier League’s “one hundred club” – with a century of top flight goals.

His strike last night earned Mark Hughes’ side a 1-all draw with Everton.

Crouch celebrated with his trademark “robot” dance.

He says, that’s one from his younger days……………

Newcastle have missed the chance to go top of the Championship.

They’re a point behind leaders Brighton after conceding a late Ciaran Clarke own goal to draw 2-2 with QPR.

Fourth placed Leeds were 2-1 winners at struggling Blackburn.

Fulham are up to ninth thanks to a 2-nil victory over Burton.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro’s pulled off the biggest win of his reign so far – after hammering second-placed Rangers 4-1 at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

Leaders Celtic beat Aberdeen 1-nil.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are now 25 points clear at the top.

St Johnstone defeated Partick by the same score.

Record-winners Egypt are into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties after a 1-all draw.

Cameroon and Ghana meet in the second semi tomorrow.