Contractor appointed for Kilderry Bends improvement scheme

A contactor has been appointed for a major road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Shane Ross approved funding for the €10 million Kilderry Bends scheme.

The new 3.5 kilometre section of the main N70 Milltown to Killorglin road will eliminate the bends, which were listed as among the most dangerous in the country by the National Roads Authority.

Over 6,500 vehicles will be using the new road on a daily basis

Cork-based Sorenson Civil Engineering Limited, which has been awarded the contract will begin work in January with a completion date of 2019.