The contract has been signed for the construction of five houses in Cahersiveen under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

The new homes are being provided by the Cahersiveen Social Services Group, with the assistance of Kerry County Council.

Mid-Kerry based company, Evans & Kelliher Construction Ltd., has been appointed to construct the new single-storey, two-bedroom units at The Parsonage in the town.

The cost of the project is €508,000, and is due for completion in July 2018.