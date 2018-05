A contract has been signed for 21 new houses in Tralee.

The houses will be developed at Killeen Road under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Cllr John Sheahan and Mayor of Tralee Cllr Norma Foley have signed the contracts with Ned O’Shea who will build the houses over the next 12 months.

The 3.4 million euro scheme consists of one three-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and twelve one-bedroom units and are designed for older people and those with special needs.