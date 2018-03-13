Contract officially signed for €10 million Kilderry Bends project

The contact has been signed for a major road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry.

The 3.5-kilometre section on the main N70 Milltown to Killorglin road will eliminate the Kilderry Bends, which were listed as among the most dangerous in the country by the National Roads Authority.

Cork-based Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd was appointed contractor in December, and initial works are already underway; the contract was officially signed at the offices of Kerry County Council yesterday.

The development will take approximately 18 months to complete, and will provide for improved access on one of the busiest routes between the north and south of the county.