Continued development of Sacred Heart University worth over a million to Dingle annually

The continued development of American third level institute Sacred Heart University in Dingle could be worth up a million euro to the local economy annually.

That’s according to SHU’s Dingle Campus Director Seán Pól Ó Conchúir, speaking after it was announced the sale of the old Dingle CBS buildings, to the Connecticut university, has been completed.

Sacred Heart University started sending students to Dingle around 15 years ago, first to An Díseart which was established by the late Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta.

Student numbers have been steadily increasing ever since; this year over 300 students will attend programmes in Dingle, a 33% increase on the previous year.

Seán Pól Ó Conchúir says additional programmes of study – including nursing, marine biology and cultural studies – is attracting more students from the US every year.

The development of the new campus, he says, will lead to local employment: