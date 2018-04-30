Consultants appointed to draw up development plan for Listowel

Consultants have been appointed to draw up a development plan for Listowel.

Over the coming weeks, Shannon International Development Consultants will facilitate a consultation process to gauge public views on how Listowel should develop into the future.

Kerry County Council in conjunction with the Listowel Business & Community Alliance received funding to produce the development plan under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Funding Scheme.

A public workshop has been organised for tomorrow Tuesday at 7.00pm at The Listowel Family Resource Centre.