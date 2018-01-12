Construction on the new Killarney graveyard to begin next week

Construction on the new Killarney graveyard will begin next week.

Knockeendubh graveyard will have over 2,300 plots, and will serve the town of Killarney and its hinterland for the next 35 years.Planning permission was granted in February of last year for a 2,300-plot site in Knockeendubh, Killarney, however, Kerry County Council received one valid objection.

An Bord Pleanála subsequently approved a compulsory purchase order for a number of reasons, including the proposed graveyard serving community needs.

Additionally, An Bord Pleanála cited provisions of the Kerry County Development Plan as being considered in the decision-making process.

The initial phase of construction and preparation of the 8.6-acre site in Knockeendubh is to begin next week.