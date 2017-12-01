Construction of Kenmare homes, under Rebuilding Ireland programme, to begin this month

Further progress has been made on the rollout of Kerry County Council’s housing programme with the construction of 22 new houses in Kenmare set to begin this month.

The €4.25m project is supported by the government’s Rebuilding Ireland programme and will see the new homes built at Gortamullen.

Kenmare Plant Hire Construction has been awarded the contract to develop the ten three-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units at Ard Bhearna, Gortamullen.

It’s anticipated construction will be completed by next October.