Construction to begin on state of the art new staff accommodation at The Europe Hotel & Resort

Killarney Hotels have announced plans for 4 new state of the art staff accommodation blocks at the five-star Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney.

The accommodation blocks will include 40 bedrooms, complementing the already existing staff accommodation facility for 70 employees at the hotel.

The €3 million construction project has been awarded to Griffin Brothers Construction, Castleisland with construction to commence next month and with the opening planned for August 2018.

As well as the Europe Hotel & Resort undergoing an extensive renovation project, a garden enhancement of The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens is underway and is scheduled to re-open on 23rd April this year.