Mairead tells Treasa Murphy the story of how she lost control of her car and is lucky to be alive due to an oil spill.
Tánaiste urges women to continue to engage with cervical check programme
Doctors will now be obliged to inform patients of flawed cervical cancer exams. That's according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is visiting Kerry today and...
Tralee Circuit Court hears alleged assault victim had greater chance of dying of old...
It's claimed the alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare had a greater risk of dying of old age than from the incurred injuries. The...
Macroom Bypass project moves step closer
The Macroom Bypass has moved a step closer. Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan...
Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle beneficiaries – April 27th, 2018
Madeleine Doyle, PRO of Down Syndrome Kerry and Cormac Lally, Head of Development with KDYS spoke about their charities work and the benefit of...
The consequences of oil spills on our roads – April 27th, 2018
INMO reaction to UHK nursing issue – April 27th, 2018
Liam Conway, Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO gave his reaction to the situation with nurses at University Hospital Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/inmo.mp3