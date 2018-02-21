Conscious Cup Campaign being launched in Killarney

Changing people’s attitudes towards using disposable drinks cups is the aim of a new campaign in Killarney.

The Conscious Cup Campaign, which is spearheaded by Killarney Scouts in association with Killarney Looking Good committee, is being launched at 7.30 tonight in Lissivigeen National School.

Over two million non-recyclable disposable cups are sold each day in Ireland.

The campaign will see customers who bring their own cups to coffee shops being rewarded; the group is also trying to make festivals in the town more environmentally friendly.

15-year-old Iuvali Kazacu is an Adventurer with Killarney Scouts: