Conroy Hall bingo takes place at 8.30pm tonight Sunday Aug 13th

Conroy Hall bingo takes place at 8.30pm tonight. At least €5,000 must be won on the night. Last week over €5,100 was won last Saturday night. All welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Illegal dumping at Kerry beauty spots continues as double bed found on Conor Pass
A double bed has been discovered dumped along the scenic Conor Pass. The base of a double bed was found strewn on the side of...
Kerry has second highest number of ghost estates in country
Kerry has the second highest number of ghost estates in the country. With 31 unfinished estates, the county is second only to Cork which has...
Gardaí investigating vandalism of monument in Knocknagoshel
Gardaí in Listowel and Knocknagoshel are investigating the vandalism of a local monument. The montment at Talbot's Bridge is believed to have been vandalised on...
Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is a hard Brexit –...
Denis Cregan, Chair of Kerry Airport, gives his reaction to a new report that states Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is...
New play focuses on Bill Clinton’s visit to Ballybunion – August 10th, 2017
Tom McEnery - playwright and former Mayor of San Jose talks about a new play that focuses on Bill Clinton's visit to Ballybunion http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_10_clinton.mp3
Molly Martens and her father are found guilty of murder of Limerick man Jason...
Michael Hewlitt - reporter with the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina Molly Martens and her father were found guilty of murder of Limerick man...