CONROY HALL BINGO IS BACK AFTER THE CHRISTMAS BREAK TONIGHT AT 8-30PM. AT LEAST 5000 MUST BE WON ON THE NIGHT . WISHING YOU ALL A HAPPY NEW YEAR AND LOOKING FORWARD TO WELCOMING YOU BACK.
Kerry county councillor calls on HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries in University Hospital Kerry. Toiréasa Ferris says she received reports...
Numbers detected using mobile phone while driving decreases
The number of people detected using a mobile phone while driving has decreased. According to figures from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, up...
Nearly 300 properties in Kerry availed of Home Renovation Incentive funding in 2017
Nearly 300 properties in Kerry availed of the Home Renovation Incentive scheme last year. The scheme, which was introduced in October 2013, allows homeowners who...
Should adult children have to pay their parents for raising them? – January 5th,...
Taiwanese dentist ordered to pay back mother Solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy and Justin Moran from Age Action discussed this notion with Treasa Murphy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_adult.mp3
Damage to Dúnbeg Fort in West Kerry – January 5th, 2018
Archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin joins Treasa on this morning's Kerry Today to speak about damage to the fort on Slea Head. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_FORT.mp3
Flooded road – January 5th, 2018
Listener Breda joined Treasa on Kerry Today to speak about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_flood.mp3