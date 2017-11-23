Conradh na Gaeilge hosting Munster ‘Fóram Gnímh’ in Killarney tonight

Conradh na Gaeilge is hosting an action forum for Gaeltacht regions across Munster in Killarney this evening.

The question of how to provide more services in Gaeltacht regions will be discussed at An Fóram Gnímh tonight in Killarney’s Heights Hotel.

Investment will also be discussed as well as actions communities could take.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss the current work being done, including issues such as language planning and policies.

All are welcome to attend An Fóram Gnímh which gets underway in the Heights Hotel at 8pm.