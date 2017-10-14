Conradh na Gaeilge expresses concern over Budget 2018 alloaction for Gaeltacht investment

Conradh na Gaeilge has expressed concern over what it says is ‘an insufficient increase of €2.5 million in contributions’ proposed for the Irish language and for the Gaeltacht in Budget 2018.

Conradh na Gaeilge President Dr Niall Comer said a large percentage of this allocation is going towards language planning in the Gaeltacht, which is to be welcomed.

However he said the Government has let down 87 Irish language and Gaeltacht groups as this is not sufficient funding to their agreed investment plan.

There are two Gaeltacht regions in Kerry; the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in West Kerry and the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht in South Kerry.

Conradh na Gaeilge is now calling on the Taoiseach to intervene directly in the process of the revised estimates to ensure financing of the language investment plan as a whole.