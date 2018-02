Gardaí in Dingle say the Conor Pass is currently open but may close again later due as frost.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures between 2 and minus 1 degrees tonight.

The mountain pass had been closed since Sunday due to heavy snowfall on the Dingle Peninsula.

Elsewhere Gardaí in Killarney say no significant problems are being reported on the county bounds, however, vigilance is advised as temperatures drop at nightfall.