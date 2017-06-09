Conor Pass and Clasach road closures announced for Dingle Adventure Race

The Conor Pass and Clasach in West Kerry will be closed tomorrow (Saturday June 10th) for a period of time to facilitate the Dingle Adventure Race.

The road from Kilmore Cross via Conor Pass and finishing at Dingle Mill Cross will be closed from a quarter to nine tomorrow morning until half past ten.

West of Dingle the Mám Clasach from Árd a’Bhothair, Ceann Trá to Dún Chaoin, will be closed from a quarter to ten to half past two in the afternoon tomorrow.

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted and access will be provided for emergency services – for more information contact Dingle Garda Station.