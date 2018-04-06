Conor McGregor Arrested in New York – April 6th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an incident at a media event in New York. The MMA fighter and his entourage threw a hand truck at a bus which resulted in one passenger being injured.

