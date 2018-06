At Round 4 of the Road Race County League Killarney CC’s Conor Kissane made it three wins from 4.

He extended his lead over Denis Lynch, who was second on the night.

In the underage races Callum Steadman took full points in the u12’s, Adam Lenihan won the u14 section and Stefan Caulfield Drier the u16 race.





All three are members of the Killarney club.