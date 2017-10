A conference helping people to live with Parkinson’s disease will take place this weekend.

The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland is holding a conference in Killarney’s Great Southern(formerly the Malton Hotel) to launch their strategic plan for 2017-2020.

Speakers include neurologist Dr Helena Moore and Parkinson’s Nurse Specialist, Paddy Browne.

The free event begins at 10:15 on Sunday morning, and all are invited to attend.