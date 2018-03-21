Condolences extended to relatives of Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney

Condolences have been extended to the relatives of a Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney.

The man, who was in his early 40s, was found unresponsive in the Fairhill area of the town on Monday.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post mortem; at this stage they are not treating the death as suspicious, and they say there’s no evidence to suggest the man was homeless.

Radio Kerry News understands the man had not accessed homeless services in the county or had not come to the attention of Kerry County Council.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, appealed for anyone facing accommodation difficulties to remember Kerry County Council has services throughout the county.