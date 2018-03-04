Conditions across the county returning to normal today

Road conditions across the county are returning to normal today.

Gardai say no incidents have been reported to them, however caution should still be exercised particularly on local roads.

Kerry County Council Crews are again treating roads today including Knockagoshel and Brosna.

The Council is also working on Moll’s Gap but is advising that the road is still closed until conditions improve.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council remind householders and businesses to use water wisely.

Some restrictions on supply remain in place in mid-Kerry to conserve supplies – the areas affected are Ballyhar, Listry, Callinafercy, Cromane, and parts of Killorglin and Milltown.

It may take a number of hours for water suppy to return to all areas as supplies replenish.

All flights at Kerry Airport are operating as normal and on schedule today, and Shannon Ferries have resumed service from Tarbert.

Bus Eireann has confirmed that all services in Kerry are operating as normal, and Local Link Kerry say route 285 between Waterville – Caherciveen – Glenbeigh and Killorglin will also operate.

Irish Rail is expected expected to operate on most routes.