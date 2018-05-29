Cllr Bobby O’Connell spoke to Jerry regarding issues raised about the three-month closure of the Castleisland-Farranfore road.
Gardai appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and three cyclists in Camp
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and three cyclists in west Kerry this afternoon. The incident happened around 20 past...
Claims Kerry families getting Family Income Support being refused student grants
It's claimed Kerry families in receipt of Family Income Support are being excluded from accessing student grants. Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says there's a...
Over 8,000 bags of litter collected in Kerry County Clean Up
Over 8,000 bags of litter were collected in the Kerry County Clean Up this year. That's the highest ever tally in the seven years of...
Concerns Regarding Main Road Closure – May 29th, 2018
Cllr Bobby O’Connell spoke to Jerry regarding issues raised about the three-month closure of the Castleisland-Farranfore road. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/mainroad.mp3
Beware of Green Motion – May 29th, 2018
Leonard Foley told Jerry about the bad experience he and his wife had when they hired a car from Green Motion car rental company. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/LEONARD.mp3
The Legal Lowdown – May 29th,
The law and cyclists – that’s the main topic of this month’s edition of the feature hosted by solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/legal1.mp3