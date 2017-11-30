Concerns raised about treatment of children in Tralee adult mental health unit

Concerns have been raised about the treatment of underage people in an adult mental health unit in Tralee.

The Mental Health Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the Sliabh Mis unit at University Hospital Kerry last June, and found it was non-compliant in 15 of 37 areas.

It had a high-risk rating of non-compliance for the Admission of Children – the centre is adult approved and isn’t suitable for underage people.

Director of Mental Health Reform, Dr Shari McDaid, says it’s very alarming that young people are being admitted to the unit when it’s not suitable for them.