Concerns were raised about the suspected child abuse victims in Co Limerick nearly a year ago.

An investigation has been ongoing since Tusla was notified about potential neglect and abuse last spring.

Six women and five men were arrested yesterday in Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary in connection with the inquiry into a paedophile ring.

The alleged suspects and victims are all thought to be part of an extended family.

Limerick leader reporter David Hurley has more details: