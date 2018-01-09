Concerns raised over Kerry – Faro route

There are concerns over the continuation of flights to Faro from Kerry Airport.
A listener contacted Radio Kerry after experiencing difficulty booking the Portuguese route.
After contacting Ryanair via social media, the listener received a tweet saying ‘the route will not be operating’ and to look for an alternative route.
Radio Kerry News contacted Ryanair for comment – a spokesperson said the schedule for the peak summer season is still being finalised.
They said they hope to confirm schedules in the coming weeks.