Concerns raised over Kerry – Faro route

There are concerns over the continuation of flights to Faro from Kerry Airport.

A listener contacted Radio Kerry after experiencing difficulty booking the Portuguese route.

After contacting Ryanair via social media, the listener received a tweet saying ‘the route will not be operating’ and to look for an alternative route.

Radio Kerry News contacted Ryanair for comment – a spokesperson said the schedule for the peak summer season is still being finalised.

They said they hope to confirm schedules in the coming weeks.